Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust seeks FCRA nod to accept foreign donations

Press Trust of India Pune
Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on Monday said the trust has applied for permissions under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act to start accepting donations collected by people in different parts of the world.

"We have so far received donations to the tune of Rs 3200 crore from individuals and organizations within the country, and the work of the temple is also complete. People are eager to contribute towards the work and we are sure there wont be any paucity of funds ever," said Swami Giri.

He informed that Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have decided to offer an opportunity to people in Pune under the 'Do Dhage Shri Ram Ke Liye' initiative to make 'vastras' for Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya between December 10 and December 22 later this year.

