Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 09:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Shukla's ISS flight set to mark liftoff for India's space industry

Shukla's ISS flight set to mark liftoff for India's space industry

Axiom Mission 4 to take off tomorrow; will trigger larger role for pvt sector in country's human spaceflight programme, say experts

Tibor Kapu of Hungary, Isro astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, and ESA astronaut Sławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland

Tibor Kapu of Hungary, Isro astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, and ESA astronaut Sławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland (Photo/X)

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

“I carry not just technical equipment but the hopes and dreams of 1.7 billion Indians.”
 
With these words, Shubhanshu Shukla, poised to become the first Indian astronaut to reach the International Space Station, has stirred a wave of national pride.
 
As he readies for launch from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (Nasa’s) Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday, his mission marks a return to government-sponsored human spaceflight for India after a hiatus of more than four decades -- and a bold step into the country’s spacefaring future.  The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is reportedly spending ₹550 crore on the mission.
 
 
The resonance is unmistakable. More than forty years have passed since Rakesh Sharma’s legendary journey aboard Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft in 1984 -- and his immortal reply when asked how India looked from space: “Saare Jahaan Se Achcha”. Now, Shukla’s flight, part of the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), is being cast as a generational handoff.
 
If Sharma represented the dreams of a nascent India looking outward, Shukla embodies a confident India reaching for the controls, according to industry experts, who say Shukla’s flight will be a stepping stone, signalling a larger role for the private sector in India’s forthcoming human spaceflight programmes and space station plans.

Also Read

Axiom 4 mission, Ax-4 mission, Ax4 mission, Axiom, Axiom Space, Axiom 4, Ax4, Ax-4, Shubhanshu Shukla

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 Mission set for launch on June 10

Tibor Kapu of Hungary, Isro astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, and ESA astronaut Sławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland

'Stars attainable', says Shubhanshu Shukla as Ax-4 liftoff set for June 10

Axiom 4 mission, Ax-4 mission, Ax4 mission, Axiom, Axiom Space, Axiom 4, Ax4, Ax-4, Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla's ISS launch on Axiom Mission 4 rescheduled to 10 June

SpaceX Dragon spaceship

Sonic boom marks SpaceX Dragon's return to earth after ISS cargo mission

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

Gearing up for space station, Gaganyaan, lunar missions: Isro chairman

 
Launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket, the Crew Dragon C213 capsule will carry Shukla into low Earth orbit. His participation is more than symbolic: At 39, he is one of the four astronauts shortlisted for India’s maiden human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, currently slated for late 2026 or early 2027. His role on Ax-4 is to pilot the Dragon spacecraft -- and to bring home crucial operational experience for the Gaganyaan programme.  ALSO READ: Extremely fortunate to be part of space mission: Indian astronaut Shukla
 
It was on February 27 last year that Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the names of the four astronauts who would carry India’s spaceflight ambitions: Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Ajit Krishnan, Angad Prathap, and Shukla. Of the four, Shukla is the first to make the leap — and he is clear-eyed about what it means.
 
“I will be conducting seven scientific experiments that could contribute significantly to our understanding of microgravity and pave the way for future space research. In many ways, I see myself as a bridge between Earth and space,” he told the media. Alongside the research gear, he is also carrying artefacts designed by the National Institute of Design -- a nod to India’s creative and technological confidence.
 
While his mission is short compared to lifetime milestones, its significance is enduring. Gopichand Thotakura may have etched his name in history last year as India’s first civilian astronaut, but Shukla’s journey feels different — a measured stride toward a new frontier for Indian science, not just a visit.
 
“It is important to note that a private company (Elon Musk’s SpaceX) is providing the means to go to the space station,” said A K Bhatt, director general of the Indian Space Association (ISpA). “This experience is a stepping stone to what we want to achieve.”
 
Firms like Larsen & Toubro, among others, are already playing a critical role in the Gaganyaan project, he noted.
 
Bhatt sees a broader transformation underway. “I see companies like L&T, Tata, and Anand excelling in the sector going ahead, and our startups are also going to play a major role.”
 
The ambition is vast. From $8.4 billion in 2024, India’s space economy is projected to soar to $44 billion by 2033, according to a March Ficci-EY report. If the trajectory holds, India’s share of the global space market will quadruple: From 2 per cent to 8 per cent. But the sector will need a net investment of $22 billion to reach that target.
 
A constellation of startups is already orbiting the dream. From Dhruva Space and Bellatrix Aerospace to Skyroot, Manastu, and Agnikul Cosmos -- each firm is carving out a niche, whether in propulsion systems, launch vehicles, or satellite design. Even legacy mapping companies like MapmyIndia are getting in on the action, providing geospatial solutions and navigation tech.

More From This Section

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra resigns

Meta eyes $10 billion investment in data labeling AI startup Scale AI

Nothing Headphone 1, and Phone 3

Nothing confirms 'Headphone 1' debut with Phone 3 launch on July 1: Details

Motorola Edge 60

Motorola confirms Edge 60 specifications ahead India launch on June 10

Google Find Hub

Google's 'Find My Device' officially becomes 'Find Hub' across platforms

Google AI Mode's Search Live (Image: Google)

Google begins testing 'Search Live' in AI Mode: Here is what it can do

Topics : ISRO International Space Station NASA Indian Space Research Organisation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon