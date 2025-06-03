Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 10:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Shubhanshu Shukla's ISS launch on Axiom Mission 4 rescheduled to 10 June

Shubhanshu Shukla's ISS launch on Axiom Mission 4 rescheduled to 10 June

The mission was initially set for 29 May, then 8 June, and has now been rescheduled to 10 June due to operational adjustments and quarantine protocols

The Axiom Mission 4, or Ax-4, crew will launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Axiom Mission 4 crew from left to right: ESA astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland, Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary. | Photo: Axiom Space

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Axiom Space Mission 4 to the International Space Station (ISS), carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, has been rescheduled for 10 June, an Axiom Space spokesperson said on Tuesday.
 
The mission was originally scheduled for 29 May and was subsequently shifted to 8 June before the latest change. The new date was confirmed owing to operational adjustments and ongoing quarantine protocols.
 
The Ax-4 crew is scheduled to remain aboard the ISS for two weeks.
 
Where to watch Axiom Mission 4 live
 
Axiom Space has announced that the mission will be broadcast live from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on 10 June at 8:22 a.m. EDT (3:45 p.m. IST). The launch is scheduled for 5:52 p.m.
 

Also Read

SpaceX Dragon spaceship

Sonic boom marks SpaceX Dragon's return to earth after ISS cargo mission

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

Gearing up for space station, Gaganyaan, lunar missions: Isro chairman

Axiom 4 mission, Ax-4 mission, Ax4 mission, Axiom, Axiom Space, Axiom 4, Ax4, Ax-4, Shubhanshu Shukla

Axiom 4 mission: India returns to space with IAF pilot Shubhanshu Shukla

space station, ISS, satellite, international space station

Indian astronaut set to travel to International Space Station on May 29

Axiom-4 mission crew members

Shubhanshu Shukla set to become first Indian to fly to ISS on May 29

 
“The #Ax4 crew is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station on June 10 at 8:22 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at @NASAKennedy. Tune in for the launch broadcast starting at 6:15 a.m. EDT,” Axiom Space posted on X. 
 
Who is Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla?
 
Born on 10 October 1985 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Shubhanshu Shukla is an Indian Air Force test pilot and ISRO astronaut. He studied at City Montessori School before joining the National Defence Academy and was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in 2006.
 
Shukla has accumulated over 2,000 hours of flying experience across several aircraft, including the Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar and Hawk. 
 
A milestone moment for Indian human spaceflight
 
Group Captain Shukla is set to become the first Indian to fly to the International Space Station. He will serve as the pilot of Axiom Mission 4, also referred to as Ax-4.
 
The mission marks India’s return to human spaceflight after four decades, following Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma’s historic space journey aboard Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft in 1984.
 

More From This Section

Pakistani TikTok star Sana Yousaf

Pakistani TikTok influencer Sana Yousaf, 17, shot dead at home in Islamabad

Netherlands' Prime Minister Dick Schoof

Dutch PM announces caretaker government after Wilders quits coalition

European Central Bank, ECB

Europe inflation cools to 1.9%; focus shifts to Trump and tariffs

Asian Development Bank

Asian Development Bank approves $800 million package for Pakistan

Gaza, Gaza strike

Israel kills 27 Palestinians at Gaza aid site; UN calls it 'a war crime'

Topics : International Space Station India space mission US India relations Space startup BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayRCB vs PBKS Live ScoreRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHarrier EV Launch TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon