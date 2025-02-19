In a major relief for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Lokayukta police on Wednesday cleared him of any wrongdoing in the Muda site allotment case. The police stated that the charges against the CM and his wife, Parvathi, could not be substantiated due to a lack of evidence. They confirmed that the final report on the matter has been submitted to the Karnataka High Court.

In its letter to activist Snehamayi Krishna, a complainant in the Muda case, the Lokayukta police, who were investigating the matter, stated, “Since the allegations against accused-1 to accused-4 in the case have not been proven due to lack of evidence, the final report is being submitted to the High Court.”

Along with Siddaramaiah and his wife, the accused also include his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and the landowner Devaraju.

Investigation to continue into the allegations

In its statement, the Lokayukta police mentioned that further investigation will be carried out into the allegations regarding the Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda) allotting compensatory plots in a 50:50 ratio from 2016 to 2024. An additional final report will be submitted to the High Court under Section 173(8) of the CrPC.

What is the Muda case against Siddaramiah?

According to the reports, the case against CM Siddaramiah and his wife was centred on Muda (Mysore Urban Development Authority). It involves the allegations of giving people more alternative plots than they should have received when their land was taken for major development projects in Mysuru.

The plots were given under a 50:50 scheme, which started in November 2020 but was stopped by Siddaramaiah in 2023. Under this scheme, landowners got 50 per cent of the developed plots, while Muda kept the other half.

When the alleged scam was exposed in Karnataka, some activists claimed that Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, got 14 prime plots in Vijayanagar in 2022, breaking the rules.

The main issue is a 3.16-acre piece of land in Mysuru’s Kesaru village, which was allegedly transferred to Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law, Mallikarjun Swamy, in 2005. In 2010, he gifted it to Siddaramaiah’s wife. Later, Muda took over the land to build a new layout and gave her alternative plots in return.

Activists and the BJP claim that the new plots given to Siddaramaiah’s wife were in areas with higher property values, making the exchange unfair and increasing the worth of her land compared to the original plot in Kesaru.

[With inputs from PTI]