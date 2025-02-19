KIIT University suicide case: Nepali student's death sparks diplomatic row

The death of a 20-year-old Nepali student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha has raised diplomatic concerns, with Nepal warning that it may reconsider allowing its students to pursue education in India if the case is not handled fairly and legally.

The student, a third-year BTech Computer Science major, died allegedly by suicide following alleged physical and verbal abuse by a 21-year-old mechanical engineering student from the same institution.

Tensions escalated after reports emerged that the university authorities forced Nepali students protesting the incident to vacate the campus without prior notice. This prompted Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to intervene, sending officials from Nepal’s embassy in Delhi to support affected students and engage with local authorities.

KIIT University described the incident as “unfortunate” and confirmed that the accused had been taken into custody. The institution urged protesting students to return to classes.

KIIT suicide row: Victim father’s allegations

The protests intensified after an audio clip surfaced on social media, allegedly featuring the accused using derogatory language against the victim and her mother. However, the authenticity of the clip remains unverified.

Speaking to ANI, the victim’s father, Sunil Lamsal, claimed that his daughter had been "harassed and emotionally blackmailed." He, however, said that he hopes that the investigation and post-mortem report would reveal the truth.

KIIT suicide row: Allegations against staff

Nepali students accused university staff of mistreating them, with security personnel allegedly using force against protesters. Videos of heated exchanges between students and staff circulated online, further fueling outrage.

Some remarks from university staff also sparked controversy. One member reportedly compared KIIT’s student welfare budget to Nepal’s GDP, while another claimed the institution’s spending exceeded Nepal’s national budget.

The university, on Tuesday (February 18), issued an apology and took disciplinary action by suspending three employees and dismissing two security personnel. A senior official, accused of ignoring a prior complaint from the deceased student weeks before the incident, was also suspended.

KIIT suicide row: Legal actions and arrests

The accused, who is reportedly the son of a politician in Lucknow, was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide and placed in judicial custody for 14 days.

Several university officials, including Director General Shibananda Mishra, Director (Administration) Pratap Kumar Champati, and Hostel Director Sudhir Kumar Rath, along with two security personnel, were granted bail.

Two separate cases have been filed — one based on a complaint from the victim’s cousin and another initiated by police after videos surfaced showing security personnel assaulting students.

KIIT suicide row: Political and diplomatic responses

The issue has also reached Nepal’s Parliament, where lawmakers, including Shishir Khanal, Bina Lama, Sita Mijar, Sher Bahadur Kunwar, and Shanti Bika, urged their government to push for a thorough investigation and address the concerns of Nepalese students in KIIT.

In the Odisha Assembly, political tensions emerged, with Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief whip Pratap Deb criticising the BJP-led state government over law and order issues. In response, BJP legislator Tankadhar Tripathy accused the BJD of shielding KIIT’s founder, a former MP from their party.

To address the situation, the state government has formed a high-level committee to investigate allegations of misconduct. The committee, led by Additional Chief Secretary of Home Satyabrata Sahu, includes senior officials from the departments of women and child development and higher education.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Nepal assured that it is closely monitoring the case. It said that "legal and administrative measures will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry, and those responsible for any wrongdoing will be held accountable".