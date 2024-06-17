Home / India News / Sikkim landslide: Evacuation of stranded tourists begins from Lachun

Sikkim landslide: Evacuation of stranded tourists begins from Lachun

Despite incessant rains and multiple slides to cross over, the team is handling the evacuation with safety, care and caution, in batches

Sikkim Flood
The Border Roads Organisation is carrying out the restoration of the road network. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India Gangtok
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 2:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The much-delayed evacuation of stranded tourists began by road from Toong in Sikkim's Mangan district on Monday noon, officials said.

So far, a total of nine tourists have been evacuated, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The evacuation process is being led by the Mangan District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri and officials from Tourism and Civil Aviation and Forest Departments, besides the Travel Agent Association of Sikkim (TAAS).

Despite incessant rains and multiple slides to cross over, the team is handling the evacuation with safety, care and caution, in batches, they said.

Around 1200 tourists, including some foreigners, are stranded in Lachung town for the past one week as the road and communication networks have been crippled by torrential rains and landslides in several areas of Mangan district disrupting connectivity with the rest of the country.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is carrying out the restoration of the road network to facilitate vehicular traffic to and from Mangan district at the earliest, the officials added.

At least six people have been killed in Sikkim due to landslides triggered by heavy rain over the past few days. The natural calamity has also damaged properties and disrupted power and food supplies and mobile networks in several areas, officials said.

Also Read

Restoration of road connectivity to North Sikkim underway, says BRO

Sikkim Democratic Front announces six candidates for Assembly polls

Bengal govt issues alert for northern districts after heavy rain in Sikkim

Sikkim Assembly elections 2024: BJP releases second list of 9 candidates

This Tata Group stock has zoomed 40% in 2 days on robust Q4 results

Kanchanjungha Express accident: Signal was defective since 5.50 am

Mamata to visit train accident site in New Jalpaiguri, review relief ops

NEET exam row: Action to be taken if anyone found guilty, says Pradhan

Kanchanjunga Express crash reason identified; goods train driver among dead

NSA Ajit Doval holds wide-ranging talks with American counterpart Sullivan

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SikkimlandslideNatural DisastersRainfallrescueTourists

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story