Home / India News / Govt agrees to 16-hour debate on Op Sindoor, Pahalgam attack in Lok Sabha

Govt agrees to 16-hour debate on Op Sindoor, Pahalgam attack in Lok Sabha

At the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, sources said government representatives noted that PM Modi is leaving on a foreign visit this week

New Parliament Building

Some opposition members also called for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and the situation in Manipur.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Government on Monday agreed to a 16-hour discussion on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam terror attack in the Lok Sabha, and it is likely to be taken up next week, even as the opposition insisted that it should start this week itself and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must reply.

At the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, sources said government representatives noted that PM Modi is leaving on a foreign visit this week, and a debate when he is present in the House can be possible only next week.

Opposition members protested that the government's agenda for this week did not mention their demand for a debate on the issue.

 

They said the home minister and the defence minister should also be present.

Some opposition members also called for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and the situation in Manipur.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday.

Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

Topics : Narendra Modi Government Monsoon session of Parliament Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

