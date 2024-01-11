Situation along Northern border stable but sensitive: Army Chief Gen Pande

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Thursday said the situation along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh is "stable" but "sensitive" and asserted that the Indian troops are maintaining a "very high state" of operational preparedness to effectively deal with any eventualities.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Army Day on January 15, Gen Pande also said that both India and China continue to hold talks at military and diplomatic levels with an aim to return to the "status quo ante" that existed in the middle of 2020.



"The situation on the Northern border is stable yet sensitive. We continue to talk both at military and diplomatic level as per established protocols and procedures to find resolution to the balance issues," he said.



"Our operational preparedness in these areas continues to be of a very high level. The deployment is both robust and balanced," he said.



The Chief of Army Staff said his force continued to maintain adequate reserves in all the areas so that it can effectively deal with any contingencies that may arise.



Asked whether an attempt will be made to bring down the level of deployment of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, he said the primary focus is to go back to the status quo ante that existed before the standoff began in 2020.



"Currently our attempt is to continue to talk to go back to the status quo ante which existed in the middle of 2020. And once that happens we can look at the larger issue of troop reduction. Till the time, whatever forces are required to be deployed along the LAC, we will continue to do that," he said.



"Once THE first objective is achieved, we can focus on other issues," he said.



The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.



India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.



The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area.



Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the region.



On Jammu and Kashmir, Gen Pande said the situation in Rajouri-Poonch region is a matter of "concern", adding the Army is enhancing deployment of troops, boosting intelligence apparatus and reaching out to local people as part of measures to contain terrorist activities.



The Chief of Army Staff also said that he has conveyed an unambiguous message to the soldiers and commanders that there will be "zero tolerance" to human rights violations and they must operate in a professional manner.



Three civilians were killed in Poonch last month allegedly during questioning by the Army in connection with an ambush of Army personnel by militants. Four Army soldiers were killed in the ambush.



"The situation in Poonch-Rajouri has been an issue of concern to us," Gen Pande said.



There has been a drop in overall incidents of violence in Jammu and Kashmir but such incidents increased in Rajouri-Poonch sector, he said.



On China's boundary negotiations with Bhutan, he said the Indian Army is closely monitoring the development.

Gen Pande said India has a unique bilateral relationship with Bhutan based on "utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding." "Bhutan and we share mutual security concerns," he said.



China and Bhutan are looking at an expeditious resolution of their festering boundary row that could have implications for India's security interests.



"This relationship also transcends into the military domain as we have IMTRAT (Indian Military Training Team) right from early 1960s. They are at the centre of our relationship," he said.



Gen Pande also highlighted various efforts to enhance the Army's overall combat prowess and said 2024 will be the year of technology adoption for the force.



He said the force has inducted drones, all terrain vehicles, loitering munitions, precision munitions and signals equipment using the emergency procurement process.



He also said that 120 women officers have been given permanent commission.



Gen Pande said women personnel have also been given command roles.



On the situation along the Indo-Myanmar border, he said about 416 Myanmarese soldiers crossed over to India and that the Indian military is "closely watching" the unfolding developments.



"The situation across the Indo-Myanmar border is something that we are closely watching," he said.



Officials said all 416 Myanmarese military personnel have already been repatriated.



The anti-junta groups have reportedly taken control of several key towns, military bases near Myanmar's border with India and the volatile situation has forced scores of Myanmarese citizens to take refuge in Mizoram.



"That (situation along the Indo-Myanmar border) has been of concern to us. You are aware of the activities of the Myanmar Army and the ethnic armed organisations and PDF (People's Defence Forces) in the past couple of months," Gen Pande said.