Six dead, 20 others injured in bus-truck collision in MP's Maihar district

Bus was headed for Nagpur from Prayagraj when it collided with the parked stone-laden dumper truck

Representative Image: Six people died and nearly 20 were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck. Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Maihar (MP)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 6:54 AM IST
Six people died and nearly 20 were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

They said the bus was headed for Nagpur from Prayagraj when it collided with the parked stone-laden dumper truck around 11 pm on Saturday near the Nadan Dehat police station, about 25 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Superintendent of Police, Maihar, Sudhir Agrawal told PTI that among those injured, the condition of six people was stated to be serious and they were referred to Satna.

He said the rest are undergoing treatment in Maihar and Amarpatan hospitals.

Agrawal said senior officials reached the spot soon after getting information about the accident and launched a rescue operation.

Further details are awaited.


First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 6:53 AM IST

