Home / India News / Skill ministry launches DBT in NAPS to strengthen apprenticeship ecosystem

Skill ministry launches DBT in NAPS to strengthen apprenticeship ecosystem

Since the inception of the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme in 2016, a total of 25 lakh youth have been engaged as apprentices up to July 31, 2023

Shiva Rajora
Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 9:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

To enhance the participation of both industries and young individuals in apprenticeship training across the nation, Dharmendra Pradhan, union minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, launched the direct benefit transfer (DBT) in the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) on Friday. An amount of approximately Rs 15 crore was disbursed to one lakh apprentices.

Since the inception of the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme in 2016, a total of 25 lakh youth have been engaged as apprentices up to July 31, 2023.

With the implementation of NAPS, the Government of India reimburses 25 per cent of the prescribed stipend, subject to a maximum of Rs 1,500 per month per apprentice, which all employers undertake by engaging apprentices.

Also Read

India plans to supply skilled workers to the world, partner with 30 nations

Skill Impact Bond: Initiative skilled nearly 18,000 first-time job seekers

Centre likely to seek different taxation policy for games of skill, chance

Few takers for skill development as students shy away from ITI ecosystem

Pernod Ricard India and NSDC to provide skill training to 240 transpersons

Nepal wants access to Indian market to export tomatoes on long-term basis

393 held, 160 FIRs registered; mobile internet suspension in Nuh extended

Ideal time for Indian entities to invest in Sri Lanka: Minister Semasinghe

Tech making battlespace more complex: Army Chief Gen Pande at UK parade

Marrying woman by concealing identity to be crime under proposed law: Shah

Topics :Dharmendra PradhanEducation ministry

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story