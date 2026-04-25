Skyroot's Vikram-1 rocket heads to Sriharikota for launch later this year

Vikram-1, India’s first privately built orbital rocket by Skyroot Aerospace, was on Saturday flagged off from the company’s Max-Q campus in Hyderabad by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The rocket’s hardware is en route to the launch site at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

Reddy ceremonially flagged off the rocket’s space-ready payload fairing, the structure that protects the satellites inside the rocket during flight. The flag-off marks the completion of the pre-flight testing programme at Skyroot’s facilities. The rocket’s propulsion stages have already been secured at the spaceport in Sriharikota.

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Addressing Skyroot employees, Reddy said the occasion marks a milestone in Telangana’s pursuit of becoming a global leader in the aerospace sector.

He added that the government is focusing on skilling youth for the aerospace sector through partnerships with global universities and industry leaders. With strong policies, infrastructure, talent, and a vibrant ecosystem, the government is committed to supporting companies like Skyroot, Reddy said. What did Skyroot say about Vikram-1 launch plans? Speaking at the event, Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder and chief executive officer of Skyroot Aerospace, said: “We are honoured to have the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana Shri A Revanth Reddy flag off our Vikram-1 rocket to the spaceport. The launch of this orbital rocket will mark a major milestone for India’s emerging private space-tech industry. With Vikram-1, we aim to open up space by enabling on-demand satellite launches for a fast-growing global market.”

Skyroot will become the first Indian private company to attempt an orbital launch, marking its entry into a market currently dominated by a handful of companies globally. “We completed the most critical testing of Vikram-1 and are excited to begin integration and launch campaign activities next week at the spaceport towards this historic launch. Today, we have taken a step towards removing this barrier and moving closer to orbit,” said Naga Bharath Daka, co-founder and chief operating officer, Skyroot Aerospace. When is the Vikram-1 launch expected? The launch is expected later this year, following the completion of integration operations at Sriharikota.