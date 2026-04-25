IMD issues heatwave advisory as temperatures rise across north India

With temperatures rising across several regions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) released detailed heatwave guidelines and advisories, officials said on Saturday.

These include avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during peak afternoon hours, staying adequately hydrated, wearing light and breathable clothing, and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during high-temperature periods.

The IMD advised special care for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions. "The department emphasised that early awareness and preventive action are critical in reducing heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke," an official said.

In its latest assessment, the IMD said that maximum temperatures in many parts of northwest, central, and peninsular India currently range between 40 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius, with the highest temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius recorded at Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan.