'Slow coach': 188 rail projects delayed over poor zonal planning

The issue was highlighted by the newly formed Gati Shakti Directorate of the railway board in a letter addressed to all zonal railways. It said that about 156 projects had missed the deadline for submitting fresh submissions, while 32 projects with initial estimates of over Rs 40,000 crore are yet to be revised after several rounds of reviews.

At a time when the national transporter is facing flak for delays and deficient project planning, the Ministry of Railways has indicated to all zonal railways the poor quality of detailed project reports (DPRs) causing difficulties in close to 200 projects, Business Standard has learnt.