Home / India News / Solar mission Aditya L1 will reach destination on January 6: Isro chairman

Solar mission Aditya L1 will reach destination on January 6: Isro chairman

India's maiden solar mission 'Aditya L1' will reach its destination, the Lagrangian point (L1) which is located 1.5 million km from Earth, on January 6, Isro chairman S Somanath said here on Friday

Isro
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India's maiden solar mission 'Aditya L1' will reach its destination, the Lagrangian point (L1) which is located 1.5 million km from Earth, on January 6, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath said here on Friday.

The mission, the first Indian space-based observatory to study the Sun from a halo orbit L1, was launched by ISRO on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Aditya L1 will enter the L1 point on January 6. That is what is expected. Exact time will be announced at appropriate time," Somanath told mediapersons on the sidelines of the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan organised by Vijnana Bharati, an NGO working to popularise science. "When it reaches the L1 point, we have to fire the engine once again so that it does not go further. It will go to that point, and once it reaches that point, it will rotate around it and will be trapped at L1," he said.

Once Aditya L1 reaches its destination, it will help measure various events happening on the Sun for the next five years. "Once it is successfully placed on L1 point, it will be there for the next five years, gathering all the data which are very important not for India alone but for the entire world. The data will be very useful to understand the dynamics of the Sun and how it affects our life," the ISRO chief said. How India is going to become a technologically powerful country is very important, he said while addressing the gathering.

ISRO has made a plan to build an Indian space station, called 'Bharatiya space station' during the 'Amrit Kaal' as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions, Somanath said.

"In the space sector we are seeing an emergence of new actors...We are going to support, encourage and build the economy around the new generation," he said, adding that India cannot become a leader in everything, but it should focus on the sectors where it can.

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Aditya-L1 mission: After conquering the moon, Isro its sets eyes on the sun

All you need to know about Aditya L-1, Isro's mission to study the Sun

Aditya-L1 spacecraft takes selfie, images of Sun and moon from space

Aditya L-1 mission accomplished: Satellite separates from launch vehicle

Ban on hijab to be withdrawn in Karnataka on Dec 23: CM Siddaramaiah

ED issues third summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy 'scam' case

Gujarat's GIFT City exempted from liquor ban, 'wine-and-dine' allowed

WFI poll row: Bajrang Punia leaves Padma Shri on Kartavya Path pavement

India strongly objects to pushing talks on investment facilitation at WTO

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ISROSolar mission

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story