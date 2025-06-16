Sonia Gandhi stable, doctors monitoring her: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment for a stomach-related issue at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, is currently stable, an official statement said on Monday.
The 78-year-old Congress leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening.
In the statement, Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, She was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at 9 pm yesterday (15.06.2025, Sunday), under the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology for a stomach-related issue. She is currently stable, and the doctors are closely monitoring her health." On June 9, the former Congress president underwent a medical check-up at the same hospital.
Two days before the check-up, she underwent some tests at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure.
