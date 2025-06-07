Sonia Gandhi visits Shimla hospital for tests after high BP complaint

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was on Saturday taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure, a party official said.

Gandhi (78), who was on a personal trip to Shimla along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi, underwent some tests at the hospital and later left, the media advisor to Himachal Pradesh CM Naresh Chauhan told PTI.

"Gandhi was taken to the hospital after she complained of high blood pressure. It was a routine checkup and she is going back home now," he said.

Some tests were conducted at the hospital by the doctors, according to the officials.