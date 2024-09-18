South Bengal faces major flood risk amid heavy rain and dam discharge

Several districts in South Bengal are at risk of severe flooding due to the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) releasing water from two dams, combined with persistent heavy rainfall.

Officials from the state government have indicated that they are actively overseeing the situation. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has advised district magistrates to stay vigilant. Additionally, Nabanna, the state secretariat, has directed officials to be ready to manage the evolving circumstances.

Flood alert and preparedness

Chief advisor to the Chief Minister Alapan Bandyopadhyay said, “In view of the heavy rainfall and huge water discharge from Damodar Valley Corporation (particularly Maithon dam, Panchet dam, etc) a flood-like situation may occur in the lower basin area of the Damodar basin and several districts of North Bengal may be inundated.”



He said that 10 senior officials have been deployed to coordinate and supervise the rescue and relief operations in several districts. “The CM (Mamata Banerjee) has directed the chief secretary, the concerned secretaries as well as magistrates to make elaborate arrangements for disaster management. Everyone has been asked to remain alert,” he said.

Red alert after water release

The Damodar Valley Corporation has issued a red alert in the region after increasing water discharge to 250,000 cusecs on Tuesday.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has criticised the DVC for releasing water without notifying her government. She mentioned that she had attempted to contact the Jharkhand Chief Minister three times to request that the water release be regulated.

Severe flooding and evacuations

Water levels in numerous rivers across the state have reached dangerous levels in several areas. Parts of West Medinipur, including Ghatal, are already experiencing flooding. Additionally, the heavy rainfall has led to the collapse of a dam on the Kure River in Lavpur, Birbhum, impacting 15 villages.



With the Dwarakeswar River overflowing, many residents from Hooghly have been forced to evacuate their homes in search of safer places. Floodwaters have also destroyed extensive areas of crops.



Bankura, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Hooghly, and Howrah, particularly those along the Damodar, are among the most severely affected areas.

[With agency inputs]