Home / India News / Rainfall will gradually reduce across Arunachal Pradesh from Sunday: IMD

Rainfall will gradually reduce across Arunachal Pradesh from Sunday: IMD

Rain, along with thunderstorms, is likely in East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Namsai, Upper Siang, Siang and West Siang on Sunday, it said

Representative Picture
Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Itanagar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 10:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rainfall will gradually reduce across Arunachal Pradesh from Sunday, the IMD said.

Rain, along with thunderstorms, is likely in East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Namsai, Upper Siang, Siang and West Siang on Sunday, it said.

On Monday, rainfall intensity is expected to weaken, confined mostly to parts of the foothills and eastern belt, where brief afternoon or evening showers may occur, it added.

From Tuesday onward, a clearer shift towards stability with dry to isolated rain conditions likely across most parts of the state, the IMD said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No matter how big one becomes, he shouldn't forget his culture: CJI

Bihar poll outcome will rattle BJP-led govt at Centre, says Akhilesh Yadav

India to host maritime information sharing workshop from November 3-5

Delhi govt steps up pollution drive; Sirsa reviews measures at Anand Vihar

Delhi traffic curbs, diversions issued for 'Sekhon IAF Marathon' on Sunday

Topics :RainfallArunachal PradeshIMD

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story