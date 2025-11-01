Rainfall will gradually reduce across Arunachal Pradesh from Sunday: IMD

Rainfall will gradually reduce across Arunachal Pradesh from Sunday, the IMD said.

Rain, along with thunderstorms, is likely in East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Namsai, Upper Siang, Siang and West Siang on Sunday, it said.

On Monday, rainfall intensity is expected to weaken, confined mostly to parts of the foothills and eastern belt, where brief afternoon or evening showers may occur, it added.

From Tuesday onward, a clearer shift towards stability with dry to isolated rain conditions likely across most parts of the state, the IMD said.