Home / India News / SP has gone off rails, no more socialist: UP minister Brajesh Pathak

SP has gone off rails, no more socialist: UP minister Brajesh Pathak

"The people of Uttar Pradesh have pushed them to the edge. When in power, they promoted hooliganism and mafias. I can say with full faith that the people of the state will never accept them," he said

Press Trust of India Ballia (UP)
Brajesh Pathak was retaliating to SP president Akhilesh Yadav's statement on Friday t

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 6:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday called Samajwadi Party a "derailed" party which has left behind its socialist principles.

"The party is derailed. It has deviated from its policies. These are not the real socialists but those who help mafia flourish," Pathak told reporters on the sidelines of an event held to commemorate those killed during the 1942 Ballia uprising.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh have pushed them to the edge. When in power, they promoted hooliganism and mafias. I can say with full faith that the people of the state will never accept them," he said on the SP.

Pathak was retaliating to SP president Akhilesh Yadav's statement on Friday that the BJP stood in opposition to the 1942 Quit India Movement started by Mahatma Gandhi and was making up for it now by hoisting flags everywhere.

"The people of BJP's ideology and their mother organisation (RSS) opposed the Quit India Movement led by the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. To hide the same, they now hoist the flag in every house," Yadav had said on Friday in Fatehpur.

Attending a programme on the occasion of Ballia Balidan Diwas, Pathak recalled revolutionaries who rose against the British and perished in gunfire during the 1942 Quit India Movement.

Local MLA and state Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh presented a car he said he bought from his salary to freedom fighter Ram Vichar Pandey.

In association with some auto firms, the administration also gave 75 electric scooters to the families of those martyred in the 1942 uprising.

Also Read

Akhilesh Yadav is Bhrashtachar Bhushan: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

93 hospitals in UP to get NQAS certification: Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

President Vladimir Putin rails against West in state-of-the-nation address

Booked for attacking UP Police, BJP MP Subrat Pathak has party support

Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh International passes away at 80

People favour stable govt because it boosts economy: MoS Khuba at G20 event

India moving forward in digital health: Mandaviya at G-20 health meet

Fire breaks out at garment warehouse in south Delhi, no injuries reported

Will increase Ladli Bahna Yojana aid to Rs 3,000 per month: MP CM Chouhan

Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity in Chhattisgarh if AAP wins

Topics :Samajwadi PartyBJPPolitics in IndiaUttar Pradesh

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story