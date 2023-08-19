Home / India News / Fire breaks out at garment warehouse in south Delhi, no injuries reported

Fire breaks out at garment warehouse in south Delhi, no injuries reported

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused around 9 am, the officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The clothes stored in the warehouse got burnt in the blaze (Representational image)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 5:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A fire broke out at a garment warehouse in south Delhi on Saturday morning, officials said.

Information regarding the fire in the warehouse, located on the terrace of a building in South Extension Part-1 here, was received at 5.25 am, they added.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused around 9 am, the officials said, adding that no injuries were reported.

The clothes stored in the warehouse got burnt in the blaze, the officials said.

The building where the fire broke out comprises a basement, two floors and a terrace, they added.

Also Read

Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online

Islamic New Year: From date, history to importance of Muharram 2023

Nicholas Pooran's 55-ball 137 leads MI New York to inaugural MLC title

Union Environment Min inaugurates G20-themed flower festival in Delhi's CP

NY to pass legislation on making Diwali, Lunar New Year as federal holidays

Will increase Ladli Bahna Yojana aid to Rs 3,000 per month: MP CM Chouhan

Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity in Chhattisgarh if AAP wins

Want Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi in 2024: UP Congress chief

Actor Rajinikanth to visit Ayodhya on August 20, meet UP CM Adityanath

New National Cooperative Policy almost ready: Chairman Suresh Prabhu

Topics :Delhi fireDelhifireIndia

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story