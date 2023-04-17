Home / India News / SP leader Azam Khan admitted to hospital in Delhi, condition stable

He is currently off blood thinners because of recent heart stenting and "will be operated on soon for hernia", the hospital said in a bulletin on his condition

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was on Monday admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here where he is set to undergo an operation, the hospital said.

His condition is currently "stable", a hospital spokesperson said.

Vice Chairman (Laproscopic, Laser and General Surgery) Dr BB Aggarwal said Khan was "admitted today (Monday) morning with a complicated hernia".

He is currently off blood thinners because of recent heart stenting and "will be operated on soon for hernia", the hospital said in a bulletin on his condition.

Khan was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital last May for a routine medical check-up.

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

