SP's social media coordinator booked for publishing 'offensive' post

It is alleged in the FIR that Agarwal was openly threatening to humiliate and malign her through social media and other means

Press Trust of India Prayagraj (UP)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 10:29 AM IST
Samajwadi Party's social media coordinator Manish Jagan Agarwal has been booked for allegedly making derogatory and abusive posts against former Allahabad university student's union president Richa Singh, officials said.

Singh had contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll from Prayagraj on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

An FIR against Agarwal has been lodged at the Shivkuti police station on a complaint by Richa Singh who alleged being targeted by him on social media platform X, called Twitter till recently, police officials said.

According to the FIR, Agarwal, who manages the official X account of the Samajwadi Party, used extremely indecent and derogatory language in response to a tweet by Singh on August 17.

It is alleged in the FIR that Agarwal was openly threatening to humiliate and malign her through social media and other means.

Based on the complaint, the police lodged an FIR on Friday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

It is noteworthy that in the last year's assembly elections, Richa Singh had contested on a Samajwadi Party ticket from Prayagraj.

Topics :Samajwadi PartyAkhilesh YadavUttar PradeshUttar Pradesh budget

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 10:29 AM IST

