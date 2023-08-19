Home / India News / HC gives 4 weeks to UP govt, LDA to respond on stalled JP project

HC gives 4 weeks to UP govt, LDA to respond on stalled JP project

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court directed the matter to be listed after four weeks

Press Trust of India Lucknow (UP)
Allahabad High Court

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 10:28 AM IST
The Allahabad High Court has granted four weeks to the state government and the Lucknow Development Authority to file their counter-affidavits on a plea over the alleged delay in completing the construction of Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre in Gomti Nagar.

A bench of chief justice Printikar Diwakar and justice Rajan Roy passed the order on Friday on the PIL filed by Sanjay Sharma.

The petitioner has alleged that the construction of the center was started in 2015 but the work did not progress after a change in government, causing an escalation of cost.

Located in the heart of the state capital, the centre was a dream project of the Samajwadi Party.

Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh governmentUttar PradeshAllahabad High Court

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

