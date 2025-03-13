Home / India News / Speeding car kills 4 in Dehradun, search for accused underway: Police

The police is on the lookout for the driver involved in the accident, and have already tracked down multiple other vehicles

car accident, road accident
ANI
Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 6:44 AM IST
As many as four people died and two others were injured as a speeding vehicle rammed into the people near Rajpur Road in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, officials said.

According to Dehradun Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh, the accident occurred on Wednesday 8 pm.

The police is on the lookout for the driver involved in the accident, and have already tracked down multiple other vehicles present at the incident, he said.

The injured people were immediately admitted to the local hospital and are undergoing treatment. The injured are currently stable and out of danger, according to the police officials.

"This incident happened around 8 in the evening at the Old Mussoorie road. A speeding vehicle hit a few people, in which four people died, for now, we suspect the vehicle is a Mercedes. The four people were labourers, and the car hit them. A scooty nearby was also hit. Two people have been injured in their legs," the Dehradun SSP, Ajay Singh told ANI.

"We have tracked down 11-12 cars in this incident. We are hoping to track down the driver of the vehicle soon," he added.

Further details on the accident are awaited.

Earlier on March 3 in another case, Uttarakhand Police arrested three people following a police encounter in Haridwar's Landaura area, which left one person dead and another injured.

According to police, the accused, identified as Ankush alias Ranjha, Abhishek alias Robin, and Prashant alias Sunny, were apprehended following an operation conducted late at night. The police recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol and live cartridges from their possession.

The shooting incident occurred in the Landaura area under Manglor police station limits, where Ikram and Tajim were attacked by the accused over a financial dispute. Ikram succumbed to his injuries while being taken for treatment, while Tajim is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

