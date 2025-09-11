SpiceJet Kathmandu flight faces suspected tailpipe fire at Delhi airport

SpiceJet's Kathmandu-bound plane faced a suspected tailpipe fire at the Delhi airport on Thursday and returned to the bay.

The airline said the aircraft underwent detailed engineering checks and no abnormalities were found.

The flight SG041 was being operated with a Boeing 737-8 aircraft, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

Sources said the flight, which was scheduled to depart in the morning, was delayed by more than four hours.

"On September 11, 2025, a SpiceJet aircraft scheduled to operate from Delhi to Kathmandu returned to bay after another aircraft on the ground reported a suspected tailpipe fire. No warnings or indications were observed in the cockpit, but the pilots decided to return as a precautionary safety measure," the airline said in a statement.