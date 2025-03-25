Home / India News / 'There could be repercussions for what you say': Kangana on Kamra show row

'There could be repercussions for what you say': Kangana on Kamra show row

Kamra recently performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from the film "Dil Toh Pagal Hai," apparently referring to Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor)

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana
You may be anyone but disrespecting anyone (is not good): Kangana (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 1:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Disgracing anyone in the name of comedy is in bad taste, actor and MP Kangana Ranaut said on Tuesday as she weighed in on the ongoing controversy over comic Kunal Kamra's remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's political career.

Ranaut, a BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, was speaking to reporters outside the Parliament here.

"You may be anyone but disrespecting anyone (is not good). You are disgracing someone in the name of comedy, you are disregarding what all he has done. Shinde ji used to drive an auto rickshaw a while ago.

"Today he has made it till here on his own. What are his (Kamra's) credentials? Who are these people who haven't done anything in life? If they can write, I'd say write literature or comedy scenes in films. Abusing in the name of comedy, mocking our scriptures in the name of comedy, making fun of people, mothers and sisters (is not right)," Ranaut said.

Kamra recently performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from the film "Dil Toh Pagal Hai," apparently referring to Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor). He also made jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena and NCP splits.

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commented on the row, saying Kamra should apologise for his "low level comedy".

Also Read

Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar resolve long-running defamation case

Emergency box office Day 1: Kangana Ranaut-starrer off to a slow start

'Complete harassment': Kangana after SGPC calls for ban on 'Emergency'

SGPC to protest against Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' in Amritsar

Gadkari attends special screening of 'Emergency' film with Kangana Ranaut

Echoing Fadnavis' remarks, Ranaut said: "These people call themselves influencers. Where is society headed for this 2-minute fame? We need to think about this. Like Fadnavis ji said we have to take some responsibility for what we say. There could be repercussions. Would you stand by that when you are questioned legally?"  On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged Habitat Studio in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kamra's show took place, as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located.

The actor also said it was wrong to compare the incident at the comedy club with the demolition of her Mumbai office by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) back in the 2020 incident following her spat with the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.

"(Demolition of my office) was a completely illegal activity, this is absolutely legal. They can't be clubbed together," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi HC reserves order on MP Rashid's plea to attend Parliament in custody

SC refuses to withdraw CRPF security cover of Unnao rape survivor

Delhi Budget 2025 LIVE: River Yamuna cleaning project gets ₹500 crore boost

LS approves motion to extend tenure of JPC on 'One Nation, One Election'

Kerala govt to urge Centre to regulate airfares for Haj pilgrims, expats

Topics :Kangana RanautEknath ShindeKunal Kamrastand-up comedy

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story