Stalin thanks PM Modi for allowing 'Khelo India Games 2023' in TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing 'Khelo India Games 2023' to be held in Tamil Nadu on his request.

In a tweet, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that the Khelo India Games will provide a platform for young sportspersons from all Indian states showcase their sporting skills.

Stalin in the tweet said: "I thank Hon'ble PM Thiru Narendra Modi Avl for having accepted my request to host the Khelo India Games 2023 in Tamil Nadu. These games will serve as a platform for young sportspersons all Indian states to showcase their sporting skills. As everyone witnessed during the 44th Chess Olympiad, Tamil Nadu will conduct the Khelo India Games with the befitting grandeur and showcase Tamil hospitality and culture."

Khelo India University Games is an athletic championship in which different institutions across the country participate.

