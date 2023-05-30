Home / India News / Stalin visits Japanese tech firm, discusses use of AI in public utlities

The officials briefed Stalin on NEC's tech-driven solutions in various spheres, including stress-free journey for air passengers, the release added

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 2:56 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday visited technology firm NEC Future Creation Hub in Japan and interacted with officials on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) could be used in the administration of the state government.

The chief minister's deliberations with NEC officials were about AI-facial recognition, quantum computing objectives and possibly using such technology in the administration of Tamil Nadu government and public utilities, an official release here said.

The officials briefed Stalin on NEC's tech-driven solutions in various spheres, including stress-free journey for air passengers, the release added.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and senior officials including Additional Chief Secretary S Krishnan were present.

On May 23, the Chief Minister embarked on a visit to Singapore and Japan to attract investments and invite investors to the Global Investors Meet slated to be held here in January 2024.

Topics :M K StalinArtificial intelligenceJapan

First Published: May 30 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

