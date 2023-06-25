Home / India News / Assam cabinet nod to Rs 823 crore investment in Numaligarh Refinery

Assam cabinet nod to Rs 823 crore investment in Numaligarh Refinery

The state government will get additional equity in the company against this investment, and release Rs 205.73 crore in the first tranche, state minister Jayanta Malla Baruah told reporters

Press Trust of India Guwahati
File photo of Numaligarh Refinery

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 7:12 AM IST
The Assam cabinet on Saturday approved an investment of Rs 823 crore in Numaligarh Refinery Ltd for its expansion project.

As part of the Rs 28,026 crore project, Numaligarh Refinery will expand its capacity from 3 million metric tonnes (mmt) to 9 mmt, and lay a crude pipeline of 1,398 km from Odisha's Paradip to Numaligarh and a product pipeline of 605 km from Numaligarh to West Bengal's Siliguri.

The state government will get additional equity in the company against this investment, and release Rs 205.73 crore in the first tranche, state minister Jayanta Malla Baruah told reporters.

The cabinet also decided to amend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Assam Rules 2022 to incorporate 'Regulation for Idol Immersion', he said.

The key feature of it will be the identification of permanent immersion ghats along river banks, he added.

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 7:12 AM IST

