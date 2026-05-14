State ministers downsize convoys to champion austerity measures

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption amid the West Asia crisis, ministers and governors across states have reduced their official convoys to bare minimum.

In alignment with the measures, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday reduced his convoy to three vehicles and directed officials to work from home.

New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a slew of measures . She said all Delhi government offices will follow “work from home” (WFH) two days a week. The private sector will also be requested to follow it, she said. The government has also decided to cancel all official foreign visits by ministers for one year, while no big events will be hosted by it for the next three months, she said. The chief minister also said petrol and diesel quotas of the Delhi government officers have also been slashed by 20 per cent.

Maharashtra Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday rode a motorcycle to the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai and later defended the Centre's austerity measures, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has only "asked people to make small sacrifices". Addressing reporters, Fadnavis said the state government had curtailed convoys, cancelled avoidable foreign tours and decided against holding large government events for the next six months. Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that a similar spirit of collective responsibility and national spirit witnessed during Covid is needed now that the country faces the heat of crisis in West Asia.

Ministers and senior officials in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday promoted eco-friendly commuting by cycling, walking and using public transport to offices. State finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna pedalled to the office from his official residence and state minister Dinesh Pratap Singh used public transport to reach the office. In Varanasi, Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari walked from his residence to the Municipal Corporation office on Thursday. Andhra Pradesh No vehicle day, online classes, downsizing convoys, reducing special flights and foreign tours, and deferring gold purchases were some of the measures recommended by the Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Thursday to ward off the economic headwinds emanating from the Gulf war.