Steel rods blocking rescue efforts removed at Slikyara Tunnel collapse site

Prayers are being held for the safe passage of the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi since November 12, as the rescue operation enters its final stage. The prayers were offered at a temple built at the main entrance of the tunnel days after the incident took place.

This even as more technical experts arrived to aide in the rescue operation. Former advisor to the Prime Minister's Office, Bhaskar Khulbe, supervising the multi-agency rescue operation, reached the tunnel site on Thursday.

According to Kulbe one of the main hindrances, the presence of steel rods along the path of the rescue pipes have now been removed.

"I am happy to tell you the entire steel that was obstructing the free movement of the pipe inside has now been removed. We are trying to move 6 metres ahead of the 45-metre mark that we have already reached. During drilling last night, an iron metal had come in, due to which the work was stopped. We hope that there will be no more obstructions in our way ahead" Bhaskar Kulbe said.

International Tunnelling Expert Arnold Dix, while speaking to ANI from the site, said, "At the moment, it's like we are there at the front door and we are knocking on it. We know that the guys are there on the other side. I am going to have a look and see what is happening."

Speaking on the post-rescue action plan, Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi said, "Our post-rescue action plan is ready. We will take the workers through the green corridor with a police escort and make sure that the best possible treatment is being provided to them. I think they will be taken to Chinyalisaur and then, if necessary, to Rishikesh."

"Some VIP movements are going to take place. Union Minister General VK Singh (Retd) and Secretary, North, will also be coming," Yaduvanshi added.

Chief Scientist and tunnel expert from Roorkee, RD Dwivedi also reached the Silkyara tunnel site.

The workers have been trapped since November 12, when the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot got blocked due to debris falling in a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side.

The operation to rescue 41 workers trapped inside a Uttarakhand tunnel for the past 12 days is in its critical phase. Machine and technical experts have also arrived at the site to help in the process.

As of midnight, rescue teams had said that about 10 metres of debris separated them from the trapped workers.

According to rescue teams, the operation involved drilling through the debris to push wide pipes for the trapped workers to walk out through.

The auger machine, which drills through about 3 metres of debris in an hour, had earlier hit a metal obstruction.

A 41-bed hospital readied at the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for medical examination and care of trapped workers after they are evacuated from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi.

Rescue workers said the workers would go through a detailed medical examination once they reached the hospital.

Earlier in the night, NDRF personnel also carried Oxygen cylinders at Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel to assist in the ongoing rescue operation.

The area of entrapment, measuring 8.5 meters in height and 2 kilometres in length, is the built-up portion of the tunnel, offering safety to the labourers with available electricity and water supply.