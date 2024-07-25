The streaming video business in India generated 174,000 direct and indirect jobs in 2023. This will rise to 331,000 by 2028. It is now pulling more talent from cities other than Mumbai, Hyderabad, or Chennai as myriad shows are shot and created in other parts of India. For instance, Kohrra (Netflix) was shot in Punjab, The Last Hour (Prime Video) was shot entirely in the northeastern states and in West Bengal.





Total Video Revenue in India - By Segment (US$ bil)



Year Pay-TV Channel Business Revenue UGC Revenue Premium Video Revenue Total 2016 3.9 0.1 0.1 4.1 2017 4.2 0.2 0.1 4.6 2018 4.7 0.4 0.4 5.5 2019 5 0.7 0.6 6.2 2020 4.1 0.9 0.7 5.6 2021 5 1.2 1 7.1 2022 5.2 1.8 1.3 8.3 2023 5.4 2.1 1.7 9.1 2024 5.6 2.4 2.1 10 2025 5.8 2.7 2.5 11 2026 5.9 3 2.9 11.8 2027 6 3.3 3.3 12.6 2028 6 3.6 3.7 13.2 Panchayat (Prime Video), the most popular show online, has been shot in Madhya Pradesh. The diversity in locations and languages has produced some good storytelling and improved opportunities for talent across the board for actors, writers, and technicians. And the entry of global players such as Netflix or Prime has meant workshops and industry practices that help the video business integrate better with the rest of the world. Streaming has also been a catalyst for several other businesses such as tourism and telecom. Data revenues brought 85 per cent of telecom revenues in 2022: video drives over 70 per cent of data traffic.

