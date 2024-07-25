Total Video Revenue in India - By Segment (US$ bil)
|Year
|Pay-TV Channel Business Revenue
|UGC Revenue
|Premium Video Revenue
|Total
|2016
|3.9
|0.1
|0.1
|4.1
|2017
|4.2
|0.2
|0.1
|4.6
|2018
|4.7
|0.4
|0.4
|5.5
|2019
|5
|0.7
|0.6
|6.2
|2020
|4.1
|0.9
|0.7
|5.6
|2021
|5
|1.2
|1
|7.1
|2022
|5.2
|1.8
|1.3
|8.3
|2023
|5.4
|2.1
|1.7
|9.1
|2024
|5.6
|2.4
|2.1
|10
|2025
|5.8
|2.7
|2.5
|11
|2026
|5.9
|3
|2.9
|11.8
|2027
|6
|3.3
|3.3
|12.6
|2028
|6
|3.6
|3.7
|13.2
Overall Video Content Investment in India - (US$ bil.)
|Year
|Online Video
|Television
|Sports (TV +Digital)
|Movies
|Total
|2017
|0.2
|1.4
|0.6
|0.4
|2.7
|2018
|0.3
|1.7
|0.8
|0.5
|3.3
|2019
|0.4
|1.8
|0.9
|0.7
|3.7
|2020
|0.5
|1.4
|0.7
|0.2
|2.9
|2021
|0.8
|1.7
|0.9
|0.3
|3.8
|2022
|1
|1.9
|1.2
|0.7
|4.9
|2023
|1.4
|1.9
|1.8
|0.7
|5.8
|2024
|1.5
|2
|2.4
|0.8
|6.7
|2025
|1.7
|2
|2.3
|0.8
|6.9
|2026
|1.9
|2.1
|2.5
|0.9
|7.4
|2027
|2.2
|2.1
|2.9
|1
|8.2
|2028
|2.6
|2.1
|3
|1
|8.8
Potential Employment Generation by the online video business ('000)
|Year
|Direct Jobs
|Indirect Jobs
|Total
|2016
|5
|4
|9
|2017
|8
|7
|14
|2018
|19
|18
|37
|2019
|39
|39
|78
|2020
|55
|55
|110
|2021
|72
