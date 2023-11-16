Home / India News / Strengthening financial propriety in G20 nations will benefit economy: Prez

Strengthening financial propriety in G20 nations will benefit economy: Prez

The President said that India's leading position in the world community is also visible in the field of audit

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
Droupadi Murmu, President of India

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Strengthening financial propriety in the Group of 20 (G20) countries will immensely benefit the global economy, as they constitute nearly 85 per cent of the world economy, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday while addressing the 3rd Audit Diwas celebrations.

“The conduct of the G20 meeting in India was hailed across the globe. The G20 countries constitute around 85 per cent of the global economy. That's why strengthening financial propriety and governance in these countries will greatly benefit the world economy. I also congratulate the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India for chairing the Supreme Audit Institutions during India's presidency,” the President said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The President said that India's leading position in the world community is also visible in the field of audit.

“The emphasis on the issues of the blue economy and responsible artificial intelligence during India's presidency of the Supreme Audit Institutions 20 (SAI 20) is a good effort to prepare a roadmap for the future,” the President said.

Besides, the President also said that the entire team of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) is expected to contribute as a controller and an examiner who is both a companion and a guide in the country's developmental journey, as the CAG will have an important role in making India the third-largest economy in the world.
 
Further, she emphasised that auditors should be considered facilitators of good governance, not critics, and that they should be considered guides whose scrutiny teaches us to follow the right path.

She also congratulated the CAG on taking many forward-looking steps, including the establishment of the Centre for Data Management and Analytics, in which digital technology and other modern methods are being used in line with the future. The CAG has also acted as an external auditor for the institutions affiliated with the United Nations.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

U'khand tunnel: Operation to evacuate trapped labourers might last 2-3 days

Three-fold increase in special train trips this festive season: Vaishnaw

Delhi's tech institutions should lead in research, innovation: Atishi

Coal plants capacity utilisation will improve to 65% this fiscal: CRISIL

Smog towers not practical solution to air pollution: Delhi pollution board

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :President of IndiaGlobal economyG20 meeting

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story