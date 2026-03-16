Strong winds cause Parliament boom barrier to fall; brief security scare

A technical glitch, apparently caused by strong wind, led to a boom barrier falling down at an entry gate of the Parliament which activated the security alarm and a quick reaction team (QRT) being mobilised on Monday.

Senior officials of the Central Industrial Security Force, which is responsible for the protection of the Parliament House complex, rushed to the spot and assessed the situation and was found that there was no security threat, sources said.

Normal vehicle movement through the gate, near the Vijay Chowk, was resumed after sometime.

Sources said the boom barrier, which prevents a direct entry of the vehicles unless lifted, came down automatically, apparently due to a technical glitch caused by a strong wind.

However, a detail investigation was underway whether the boom barrier came down due to strong wind or its inability to read the entry sticker of a car which was entering the complex at that particular time, sources said. A QRT, which was stationed nearby, was immediately mobilised but soon it went back to its original place once the security scare was found to be a technical glitch. "During the period, all security protocol was followed," a source said. The CISF was brought in to guard the Parliament building located in central Delhi in May 2024, following a security breach in December 2023.