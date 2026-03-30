Strong winds, thunderstorms forecast across India; rain in Delhi today

Several parts across India are set to experience active weather conditions over the coming days, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds forecast across several regions. Delhi also woke up to a pleasant Monday morning. Parts of the Northeast brace for spells of heavy rainfall.

Delhi likely to get light rain, strong winds In the national capital, cloudy skies are expected to persist, with brief spells of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning will occur over wide areas, including northwest, central, eastern and peninsular India.

During the afternoon, winds may reach 30–40 kmph, with gusts up to 50 kmph. Another round of light rain or drizzle is likely in the evening to night, with winds easing slightly to 20–30 kmph. Temperatures in Delhi are expected to remain moderate, with the maximum between 30 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum between 20 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius. The Northeast region is expected to see the most intense activity, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, along with parts of Arunachal Pradesh. Parts of West Bengal and Sikkim may also experience periods of intense weather, including isolated heavy showers and hail.

In northwest India, covering Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30–50 kmph are likely. Some areas may also witness isolated hailstorms, particularly over Himachal Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan and Punjab. Central and southern regions to see strong winds Central parts of the country, including Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, are expected to receive scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, with occasional gusty winds and isolated hail activity. Western regions such as Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada may see intermittent rain and thunder activity, while southern states, including Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds over the next few days.