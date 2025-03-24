Studio at centre of Kunal Kamra controversy razed by BMC over 'violations'

The studio in Khar in which stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra filmed his show containing the controversial "traitor" jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was on Monday demolished by Mumbai's civic body for alleged building violations.

The action by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation came a day after Habitat studio and Unicontinental hotel where it is located were ransacked late Sunday night by irate Shiv Sainiks. ALSO READ: Kunal Kamra vs Shiv Sena: A look at the comedian's past controversies

The temporary shed and other structures comprising the studio, which was created in the basement of the hotel, has been razed, a civic official said. "It was removed as there is no civic permission to create a studio in the basement. The BMC will check the hotel to see if everything is as per the allowed plan," the official said.

Earlier in the day, Habitat Studio announced they were shutting down after Shiv Sena workers vandalised its premises. In an Instagram post, the studio said, "We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us." The studio said artists are "solely responsible for their views and creative choices" and it has never been involved in the content performed by them. "But recent events have made us rethink about how we get blamed and targeted every time almost like we are the proxy for the performer", it said. "We are shutting down till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy. We invite all artists, audience and stakeholders to discuss and share their views free and request your guidance so that we also respect the performers' rights," the note further read. In a previous post, Habitat Studio issued an apology to "all those hurt by this video". "The Habitat is not involved in the making of the recent video of Kunal Kamra and it does not endorse the views expressed," it said. Habitat Studio, where Kamra's show was held, is the same venue where the controversial 'India's Got Latent' show was filmed and led to major controversy last month.