Tax departments withdrew 6,599 appeals from tribunals, courts: Govt

The tax departments have withdrawn 6,599 appeals filed before tribunals, High Courts and the Supreme Court following enhancement of monetary limits for filing such cases, Parliament was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said CBDT has enhanced monetary limit for filing appeals by Income Tax Department before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), High Courts and the Supreme Court to Rs 60 lakh, Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore, respectively.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has identified 4,951 appeals for withdrawal from ITAT, High Courts and the apex court.

Similarly, following revised monetary limit, the Customs and the Central Excise & Service Tax departments have withdrawn 477 and 1,171 appeals, respectively.

In case of Central Excise and Service Tax, the government has set monetary limit for filing appeals by departmental officers before Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) at Rs 60 lakh, High Courts Rs 2 crore and Supreme Court Rs 5 crore.

In case of Customs, the threshold for filing monetary limit before CESTAT is Rs 50 lakh, High Courts (Rs 1 crore) and the apex court (Rs 2 crore).