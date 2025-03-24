IMD weather: Temperatures to soar by 5 degree Celsius in these regions

Imd Weather Alert in India: Over the next three to four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that maximum (day) temperatures would gradually rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius across many regions of India. During the same time period, regions in northwest India can experience a more dramatic increase of up to 5 degrees Celsius.

Over the following four to five days, day temperatures in central India and inland Maharashtra are expected to gradually increase, according to IMD. Over the following three days, maximum temperatures in Gujarat are predicted to rise by two to three degrees Celsius before falling by the same amount. Additionally, the government noted that coastal Gujarat may experience "hot and humid weather conditions" through March 25.

IMD weather forecast: WMO calls for early warning systems

All UN members were urged by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) to improve the early warning systems across the globe. Despite tremendous progress in forecasting, WMO emphasised that availability of high-quality climatic and hydrological data, accuracy, and observation networks remain lacking.

ALSO READ: IMD issues heatwaves in India: What is heatwave and its impact on us? Early warning systems, which can yield a roughly ten-fold return, are "necessities and sound investments," according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who emphasized their significance.

IMD weather 2025: Hottest year on record

The WMO just determined that, due to ocean warming and rapidly increasing sea levels, 2024 was the hottest year on record. Additionally, the organisation pointed out that long-term impacts could result from glacier retreat, melting ice, and more extreme weather events such strong tropical cyclones, heavy rainfall, storm surges, flooding, droughts, and wildfires.

IMD forecast 2025: The current weather

Gujarat's coastal regions are under a heat wave warning, with hot, muggy weather expected from March 23 to 25. Over the last 24 hours, temperatures in Delhi NCR have been dropping. The lowest temperatures have stayed between 14°C and 17°C, while the highest temperatures have been recorded between 31°C and 33°C. Since yesterday, the sky has remained largely clear, and the northwest breezes are moderate.