Home / India News / Sujeet slams IOA committee for granting trial exemption to Bajrang Punia

Sujeet slams IOA committee for granting trial exemption to Bajrang Punia

Kalkal, the U20 world championship bronze medallist, said that there are at least 5-6 wrestlers in the 65kg freestyle category who are capable of beating Bajrang

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Bajrang Punia

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The reigning U23 Asian champion Sujeet Kalkal on Wednesday slammed the IOA ad-hoc committee for granting direct entry to Bajrang Punia for the Asian Games, saying it was unfair on the next generation wrestlers who aspire to become Olympic champions.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) ad-hoc panel, led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, on Tuesday exempted Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang (65kg freestyle) Vinesh Phogat (53kg) from the Asian Games trials on July 22-23 here.

Kalkal, the U20 world championship bronze medallist, said that there are at least 5-6 wrestlers in the 65kg freestyle category who are capable of beating Bajrang.

"I had wrestled with Bajrang a year back during the (Birmingham) Commonwealth Games trials, which was very close. During the trials, Bajrang was handed a direct semifinals entry and we had to contest all the bouts," said Kalkal, the reigning senior national champion and last year's Junior Asian gold medallist.

Proving his point further, Kalkal said he had recently defeated American John Michael Diakomihalis by a comprehensive 8-2 margin while Bajrang had lost to the same wrestler by technical superiority in the World Championships last year.

"For the World Championships too (in 2022), Bajrang was given entry to compete without trials. The American wrestler (Yianni Diakomihalis) against whom Bajrang lost 0-10, I have beaten him the World Ranking series 8-2."

Sujeet had won that Ranking Series event held in Tunis in July 2022.

"I don't say that only I can beat Bajrang. There are no less than 5-6 wrestlers in our weight category who can beat Bajrang. That's why all the wrestlers should get equal opportunity and a fair trial should be held.

"It is also my dream to become an Olympic champion but if these wrestlers (like Bajrang and Vinesh) keep getting direct entries, then how will we fulfil our dreams," he added.

Asian Games will begin in the Chinese city of Hangzhou from September 23.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023: Why wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang get exemption for trials?

CWG 2026: Ahmedabad likely to bid for Commonwealth Games - Report

Asian Games 2023: Indian football teams may get govt clearance - Report

Asian Games 2023: IOA ad-hoc panel pushes back decision on wrestling trials

Asian Games 2023: Gaikwad to lead India in men's cricket - full squad

Over 30 mn income tax returns filed so far, 91% verified electronically

Odisha being neglected, not given enough funds by Centre: Naveen Patnaik

Major terror plot averted in Bengaluru, 5 suspects arrested with explosives

India ends Covid-19 testing requirements for international travellers

Five Indian students make it to Global Student Prize 2023 shortlist

Topics :Bajrang PuniaWrestlingInternational Olympic CommitteeAsian Games

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story