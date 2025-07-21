Supreme Court declines to examine plea on milk used at Tirupati temple

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to examine a plea for a direction to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to ensure the milk used for the worship of Lord Venkatesh should be taken only from indigenous cows.
A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh declined to pass any direction on the matter.
"There are much more important issues than this. The true love for god lies in serving fellow living beings, and not in these things," the bench said.
The top court was hearing a plea filed by Yuga Thulasi Foundation seeking directions to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to ensure only the milk of indigenous cows was used for the worship and bhog prasad (sacred food offering) of Lord Venkatesh.
The counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted that worship has to be conducted as per the Agamashastras (Hindu scriptures) and sought implementation of an existing resolution.
