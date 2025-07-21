Monday, July 21, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Operation Sindoor to come up for discussion next week in Parliament

Operation Sindoor to come up for discussion next week in Parliament

Indications that the government was prepared to have a discussion on Operation Sindoor came in the morning in the PM's customary remarks before the start of the session

Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Monday agreed to have a discussion on Operation Sindoor in the two Houses of Parliament, and it is likely to take place next week after Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi returns from his visits to the United Kingdom (UK) and Maldives.
 
Modi is scheduled to be in the UK on July 23-24 and in Maldives on July 25-26.
 
Indications that the government was prepared to have a discussion on Operation Sindoor came in the morning in the PM’s customary remarks before the start of the session.
 
He described Parliament’s monsoon session as a “Vijay Utsav” and expressed confidence that members of Parliament (MPs) would articulate this sentiment in one voice.
 
 
“This monsoon session is a very proud session for the country. It is like a ‘Vijay Utsav’ (celebration of victory) for the nation. The world witnessed the capability of armed forces. They achieved their targets 100 per cent,” the PM said in a reference to Operation Sindoor. 

Alluding to astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla becoming the first Indian to set foot on the facility, the PM said the Indian flag was recently unfurled at the International Space Station.
 
He also spoke of the “shrinking footprint of Naxalism” and that the red zone was turning into a green-growth zone, which, he said, was evidence that the Constitution was prevailing over bombs and guns.
 
Modi spoke of the bountiful monsoon helping economic activities. He said water reservoir levels had trebled in the past 10 years, which would benefit the economy. The PM said prior to 2014, India grappled with double-digit inflation. “Today, with inflation rates hovering around 2 per cent, citizens are experiencing relief and improved ease of living. Low inflation, coupled with high growth, reflects a strong and steady development journey,” he said.
 
Parties in the INDIA bloc have demanded the PM address Parliament on Operation Sindoor and also clarify American President Donald Trump’s claims that he got India and Pakistan to end hostilities. In his pre-session remarks Modi lauded the multiparty delegations, which comprised MPs from different parties, which visited various parts of the world to convey India’s position post-Operation Sindoor. 
 
Later in the day, at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Lok Sabha, government representatives noted the PM was going abroad this week, and a debate on Operation Sindoor would take place when he was present in the House next week. Some Opposition members also called for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and the situation in Manipur.
 
With the impasse continuing, the Lower House was adjourned for the day as protesting Opposition members disrupted proceedings.
 
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticised the government for not including the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor in this week’s agenda.

Operation Sindoor Parliament Opposition parties indian politics

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

