Home / India News / All marriage-time gifts not necessarily stridhan, says Delhi court

All marriage-time gifts not necessarily stridhan, says Delhi court

Judicial magistrate Sonika was hearing an application filed by the woman under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act

delhi, high court, delhi high court, delhi HC, HC,
Stridhan is movable or immovable assets, received during the lifetime, by a woman either prior to marriage or at the time of marriage or at childbirth.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Delhi court has said every article given at the time of marriage cannot be called stridhan (woman's property) and dismissed a woman's plea seeking return of her articles, including a car.

Judicial magistrate Sonika was hearing an application filed by the woman under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

Stridhan is movable or immovable assets, received during the lifetime, by a woman either prior to marriage or at the time of marriage or at childbirth.

ALSO READ: Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President of India on health grounds

In an order on July 12, the court held, "Upon perusal of the record, including the documents annexed with the present application, at this stage, it cannot be concluded that all the articles, including the car, as mentioned in the list of dowry articles annexed with the present application were given as the stridhan articles of the petitioner."  It said there was no prima facie evidence, such as bills, photographs, or affidavits of witnesses, to prove the ownership.

The order added, "Moreover, each and every article given at the time of marriage cannot be termed as stridhan of the petitioner, as some of the articles are bound to fall within the category of gift."

The court further said when the trial was yet to start in the matter, the order for returning stridhan articles could not be passed on an unverified list, especially during the pending dispute over the ownership.

Dismissing the woman's plea, the court said she could seek the relief at the time of final adjudication, subject to leading proper evidence in support of her claims.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President of India, cites medical grounds

Operation Sindoor to come up for discussion next week in Parliament

SC clears Maha police to probe financial irregularities at Lilavati Trust

Delhi Court convicts former Nalco CMD Srivastava for money laundering

DAE exploring rare earth elements in key areas across India: G Kishan Reddy

Topics :Delhi High CourtCourt casesWomandowry

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story