A Delhi court has issued a notice to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on a defamation complaint filed by Lipika Mitra, the wife of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti, reported Bar and Bench.

The complaint, linked to statements allegedly made during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, accuses Sitharaman of making “defamatory, derogatory and libellous” remarks about Mitra and her husband in both print and electronic media. Mitra claims these remarks were made for political gain and aimed at harming Bharti's electoral prospects.

The notice was issued by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Paras Dalal, who, in an order dated May 19, noted that the proposed accused must be given an opportunity to be heard under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

“Matter is at the stage of cognisance and in compliance of first proviso to section 223 BNSS, the proposed accused is to be given opportunity of being heard. Accordingly, on filing of PF within 03 days from today, let notice be issued to proposed accused,” the order read.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for June 12.

Bharti contested the 2024 general elections as AAP’s candidate from the New Delhi parliamentary constituency. According to the complaint, Sitharaman allegedly referenced the couple's past marital issues in a press conference, without acknowledging their reconciliation.

Mitra clarified that while the couple had faced difficulties, the matter was resolved in May 2019. They have since resumed living together peacefully with their children.

“Almost like every couple, the complainant and her husband had developed certain issues... but courtesy well-wishers of the family, the matter was finally settled in all aspects on May 7, 2019,” the complaint stated.

“Since then, the complainant and her husband Mr Somnath Bharti are living happily with children... but during the press conference, solely with an intent to hurt the complainant and her husband... the accused spoke about the matrimonial discord... but withheld the information of their reunion," it said.

Mitra further alleged that Sitharaman’s remarks were intended to harm Bharti’s reputation and damage his standing in society.