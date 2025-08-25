Home / India News / ED raids TMC MLA Saha, relatives in West Bengal school recruitment 'scam'

ED raids TMC MLA Saha, relatives in West Bengal school recruitment 'scam'

Some of the relatives and associates of the MLA are also being searched, the sources said. Saha was arrested by the CBI in 2023 for his alleged links to the "scam" and later released

Enforcement Directorate, ED
A total of four charge sheets have been filed by the ED in this case till now
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 9:45 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a raid at the residence of TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Monday in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of school teachers, a senior officer said.

As the legislator came to know about the raid, he allegedly tried to flee his house by scaling the boundary wall of the premises, he said.

"The MLA was chased and caught by our officers in a nearby area. Now, our officers are interrogating him," the ED officer told PTI.

Based on information about a monetary transaction by a man from Birbhum district in connection with the alleged school teachers' recruitment scam, the raid was conducted, he said.

"The individual from Birbhum district accompanied the ED team to Saha's house this morning," the officer said.

The central probe agency had earlier questioned Saha's wife in connection with the scam.

The CBI had arrested Saha in April 2023 in connection with the alleged school recruitment scam. He was released on bail in May this year.

The Enforcement Directorate has been investigating the money laundering aspect of the alleged scam, while the CBI is probing the criminal links to it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Enforcement Directorate TMC All India Trinamool Congress Scams

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

