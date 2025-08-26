SC probe into Vantara: Why RIL-backed wildlife project is under scrutiny

The Supreme Court (SC) has ordered an independent fact-finding probe into allegations of irregularities at Vantara, a massive wildlife rescue and conservation centre in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, founded by Anant Ambani.

On Monday, a bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by former apex court judge Justice J Chelameswar, following two public interest petitions alleging violations of wildlife and trade laws.

The court stressed that while the allegations were unverified, an independent inquiry was necessary to “ascertain the true factual position”.

The SIT will submit its report by September 12, 2025, with the matter scheduled for hearing on September 15.

What is Vantara? Launched in February 2024, Vantara, meaning “Star of the Forest”, is promoted as the world’s largest zoo and rehabilitation centre. Spread over 3,000 acres within Reliance Industries’ Jamnagar refinery complex, the project is supported by Reliance Foundation and led by Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani. Anant Ambani has described Vantara as both a sanctuary for rescued animals and a contribution to global biodiversity initiatives. Key points about the facility: As of December 2024, Vantara houses over 2,000 animals across 43 species, including more than 200 elephants.

Staff of 2,100, including veterinarians, nutritionists, and pathologists.

Advanced veterinary care: ICU, MRI, CT scans, ultrasound, dialysis, lithotripsy, and live surgical teleconferencing.

Dedicated Elephant Hospital with portable X-ray, laser machines, a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, hydrotherapy pools, and even mud-based massages. Vantara's global outreach In December 2024, the Vantara Foundation made headlines when it offered to assist Namibia during its drought-driven wildlife culling programme, proposing alternatives to the killing of over 700 animals.

The foundation also has partnerships with the International Union for Conservation of Nature, World Wide Fund, and international rescue centres in Mexico and Venezuela. Why is this wildlife sanctuary under scrutiny? The SIT was constituted following petitions that raised the following concerns: Acquisition of animals: Allegations that elephants were taken from temples and private owners without due legal process. Wildlife trade: Claims of endangered species being imported or moved in violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species). Animal welfare: Questions over breeding practices, mortality rates, and whether Jamnagar’s climate is suited for certain species.

Legal compliance: Possible breaches of zoo regulations and financial irregularities, including alleged money laundering. Location concerns: Concerns about the sanctuary's proximity to a major industrial complex. The Mahadevi elephant flashpoint The controversy gained national attention over the relocation of Mahadevi, a 30-year-old elephant, to the Radhe Krishna Elephant Welfare Trust in Jamnagar from a Jain temple in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. A High Power Committee recommended relocation, citing the elephant’s welfare; however, the temple trust opposed the transfer, citing religious tradition. The matter reached the court, where the Bombay High Court upheld the transfer, and later the SC dismissed an appeal against that order on July 28, 2024.

The decision triggered widespread protests in Maharashtra, with thousands demanding Mahadevi’s return and setting the stage for a wider scrutiny of Vantara’s acquisition and management of elephants. What will the SIT examine? According to the SC’s nine-page order, the SIT will review: Acquisition of animals from India and abroad, especially elephants.

Compliance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, Zoo Rules, CITES, and import-export regulations.

Animal husbandry, veterinary standards, mortality data, and climatic conditions.

Allegations of wildlife trade, smuggling, or breeding practices.

Complaints about “vanity collection” versus genuine rescue efforts.

Financial compliance, including possible money laundering. The SIT can seek inputs from petitioners, government officials, regulators, NGOs, and journalists who have raised concerns.

Vantara’s response In response to the order, on Tuesday, Vantara said that it “acknowledges the order of the Supreme Court with utmost regard” and stressed that it remains committed to transparency, compassion, and compliance with the law. "Our mission and focus continues to be the rescue, rehabilitation and care of animals. We will extend full cooperation to the Special Investigation Team and continue our work sincerely, always placing the welfare of animals at the heart of all our efforts. We request that the process be allowed to take place without speculation and in the best interest of the animals we serve,” the foundation said.