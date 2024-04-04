Home / India News / Supreme Court reinstates MP Navneet Rana's scheduled caste certificate

Supreme Court reinstates MP Navneet Rana's scheduled caste certificate

A Bombay High Court judgment in 2021 had questioned the validity of MP Navneet Kaur Rana 'Mochi' caste certificate, claiming it had been procured fraudulently

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 2:57 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court on Thursday overturned the Bombay High Court's judgment, reinstating Navneet Kaur Rana's Scheduled Caste (SC) certificate. The ruling marked a pivotal moment for Rana, a Member of Parliament from Amravati.

In the courtroom, Senior Advocate Dhruv Mehta represented Rana as the appellant, while Advocate-on-Record Shadan Farasat appeared for the respondents. Justices JK Maheshwari and Sanjay Karol, presiding over the case, highlighted that the Scrutiny Committee had diligently validated Rana's caste certificate after thorough consideration of relevant documents. Emphasising adherence to principles of natural justice, the Bench concluded that the High Court's intervention in the Committee's findings was unwarranted.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Case background

A Bombay High Court judgment, in 2021, questioned the validity of her 'Mochi' caste certificate, alleging that it had been obtained using fabricated documents. The High Court observed discrepancies between Rana's claimed caste of 'Sikh-Chamar' and the official records.

Claiming that her records indicated that Rana belonged to the 'Sikh-Chamar' caste, the HC had also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on her.

Disputing the High Court's findings, Rana contended that her ancestors belonged to the Sikh-Chamar caste, where 'Sikh' serves as a religious prefix rather than a caste identifier. She asserted her affiliation with the 'Chamar' caste, challenging the High Court's interpretation of the caste entries.

In June 2021, the Supreme Court temporarily stayed the High Court's judgment. Now, with the Supreme Court's decision to allow her appeal, Rana's Scheduled Caste status stands reinstated.

Rana, who initially won as an independent candidate in 2019, has received a ticket from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Amravati.

Also Read

IPL 2024: KKR's match winner Harshit Rana fined 60 per cent of match fee

Congress, BJP in war of words over caste census ahead of MP elections

Rahul Gandhi's caste census: Will the Congress gain from OBC politics?

Cambodia fake job scam explained: Over 5k Indians coerced into cybercrimes

SC won't stop Bihar from publishing caste survey data. Here's why

India successfully conducts test flight of Agni-Prime ballistic missile

HC asks judges to prioritise criminal cases against MPs/MLAs for disposal

Court directs ED to supply copy of charge sheet to accused in DJB case

Kejriwal's day-4 in Tihar: Doesn't watch TV, five visitors allowed. Details

Delhi HC rejects plea seeking removal of 'jailed' Arvind Kejriwal as CM

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Supreme CourtScheduled CastesfraudMember of ParliamentBJPLok Sabha electionsBombay High CourtBS Web ReportsAmravati

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story