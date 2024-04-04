Kejriwal's day-4 in Tihar: Doesn't watch TV, five visitors allowed. Details

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday entered the fourth day of his stay in Tihar Jail over the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. The Aam Aadmi Party chief, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, was sent to judicial custody by a Delhi court on April 1 for a period of 15 days.





Kejriwal is lodged in a 14x8 feet room located in general ward number 3 of jail number 2 in Tihar.





The Delhi CM is allowed to have five regular visitors, including his wife and children. The other two are his private secretary Bibhav Kumar, and Rajya Sabha MP and AAP’s national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak, according to The Indian Express.



His daily routine includes waking up at around 6 am, followed by a quick breakfast. He spends most of the day reading books and practices meditation and yoga twice a day for about one and a half hours, jail officials said.

Facilities provided to Kejriwal in his cell

Tihar inmates are required to remain locked up in their cells between 12 noon to 3 pm and again from 7 pm onwards, following an early dinner. This schedule also applies to Kejriwal.

During the hearing, his lawyers had moved an application to the court, seeking permission for three books, a religious locket, and a special diet, which he has been granted. The Delhi CM eats home-cooked meals and is allowed to keep devices to monitor his diabetes.

He reads the Hindu epics Ramayana and Mahabharata, and 'How Prime Ministers Decide'. Kejriwal has also been provided with a TV with 20 channels in his cell but is not fond of it, sources said.

"He is often seen reading these books and writing something while sitting on the chair in his cell," the source said. Kejriwal has not requested any other books, which are available in the library, the source added.

To maintain cleanliness in his cell, he has been provided with a table, a chair, an electric kettle, as well as a bucket, broom, and cloth. All inmates are given cleaning items as part of the jail manual.

There is also a small space outside Kejriwal's cell, called a lobby, where he can stretch and walk, officials said.

Kejriwal not allowed to meet other inmates

Due to security reasons, he is not allowed to meet other inmates, including his colleague and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Sisodia is lodged in jail number one in Tihar in the same case for over a year.

Kejriwal remains under 24-hour CCTV monitoring, and his ward is guarded by a team of the Central Reserve Police Force and Tamil Nadu Special Police personnel.

"Whenever he goes to meet his lawyer, which is daily, he is escorted by the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) personnel," a source said.

(With PTI inputs)