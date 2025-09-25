Home / India News / Delhi 2020 riots: HC denies bail to Tahir Hussain in IB staffer murder case

Delhi 2020 riots: HC denies bail to Tahir Hussain in IB staffer murder case

The police had opposed Hussain's plea calling it a shocking case involving the brutal murder of a young intelligence officer

Delhi high court
Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, while pronouncing the order, said
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi High Court on Thursday denied bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the February 2020 riots.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, while pronouncing the order, said "the application is dismissed".

The police had opposed Hussain's plea calling it a shocking case involving the brutal murder of a young intelligence officer.

The evidence, it said, showed how Sharma while attempting to pacify the accused and urging them not to take the law into their own hands, was caught, dragged and stabbed 51 times with a sharp weapon before his body was dumped into an adjoining drain.

Hussain's counsel submitted that he had completed over five years in custody and in spite of the trial court's "best efforts" to expedite the trial, its conclusion might take time.

The trial court denied him bail on March 12.

According to the prosecution, on February 26, 2020, complainant Ravinder Kumar informed the Dayalpur police station officials that his son Ankit Sharma, who was posted in the Intelligence Bureau, was missing since February 25, 2020.

He later learnt from some locals that a person's body was dumped in the Khajuri Khas nala from the masjid of Chand Bagh pulia after being murdered.

The prosecution alleged that Sharma's body was recovered from Khajuri Khas nala and there were 51 injuries on his body.

Hussain is one of the accused in the case.

Four other accused were also stated to be the part of the violent mob which was involved in the acts of rioting and arson, which killed Sharma.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and scores injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

25 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held, including 23 from Kanpur Dehat

LIVE news updates: Tax burden on people will reduce further, says PM Modi

Govt aims to make 'chips to ships' locally: PM Modi's 'Make in India' pitch

Bengal school job aspirants protest over fair recruitment process

Battlefield spots Doka-La, Cho-La in Sikkim to open for tourists from Oct 1

Topics :Delhi High CourtDelhiAAP

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story