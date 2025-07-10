SC says no order issued as it declines urgent listing in Udaipur Files case

The Supreme Court on Thursday clarified that it has not issued any order in connection with the release of the Udaipur Files movie, stating that it had merely declined an urgent listing of the matter on Wednesday, LiveLaw reported.

The clarification follows a query by the Delhi High Court, which had asked the parties to clarify the apex court’s observations in proceedings related to the film’s release.

Kapil Sibal raises Delhi HC concern over SC’s oral observation

Appearing for the Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Sibal said the Delhi High Court was hesitant to pass an order on the Jamiat’s petition due to media reports suggesting the Supreme Court had refused to intervene.

“I filed the petition before the Delhi High Court. The HC Chief Justice asked me if there was a matter pending here. That has not even been heard or listed. Oral observation made by your lordship,” Sibal told the Supreme Court bench. Background: The Kanhaiya Lal murder and the film’s controversy Udaipur Files is a movie based on the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor who was killed in Udaipur in June 2022, allegedly by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous. Soon after the attack, the assailants released a video claiming responsibility, saying the murder was in retaliation for a social media post Lal had shared in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammed.

SC earlier declined urgent listing of plea to stop film ALSO READ: Delhi HC tells Udaipur Files producer to screen film for those seeking ban On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had declined to urgently list a plea challenging the release of the film. During the brief hearing, the court had orally remarked, “Let the film be released.” The comment came after a lawyer representing one of the accused in the murder case argued that the film’s release could prejudice the ongoing trial. Delhi HC seeks clarification, directs screening for petitioners In light of the Supreme Court’s oral remarks, the Delhi High Court on Thursday asked advocates whether the apex court had explicitly permitted the release. “In newspapers, we saw the matter was in SC, which was refused, saying ‘let the screening go on’,” the High Court bench noted.