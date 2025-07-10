Home / India News / SC says no order issued as it declines urgent listing in Udaipur Files case

SC says no order issued as it declines urgent listing in Udaipur Files case

Udaipur Files is a movie based on the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, a tailor who was murdered in June 2022, allegedly by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous

Udaipur Files
The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 11 | Photo: X@RelianceEnt
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday clarified that it has not issued any order in connection with the release of the Udaipur Files movie, stating that it had merely declined an urgent listing of the matter on Wednesday, LiveLaw reported.
 
The clarification follows a query by the Delhi High Court, which had asked the parties to clarify the apex court’s observations in proceedings related to the film’s release.
 

Kapil Sibal raises Delhi HC concern over SC’s oral observation

 
Appearing for the Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Sibal said the Delhi High Court was hesitant to pass an order on the Jamiat’s petition due to media reports suggesting the Supreme Court had refused to intervene.
 
“I filed the petition before the Delhi High Court. The HC Chief Justice asked me if there was a matter pending here. That has not even been heard or listed. Oral observation made by your lordship,” Sibal told the Supreme Court bench.
 

Background: The Kanhaiya Lal murder and the film’s controversy

 
Udaipur Files is a movie based on the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor who was killed in Udaipur in June 2022, allegedly by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous. Soon after the attack, the assailants released a video claiming responsibility, saying the murder was in retaliation for a social media post Lal had shared in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammed.
 

SC earlier declined urgent listing of plea to stop film

 
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had declined to urgently list a plea challenging the release of the film. During the brief hearing, the court had orally remarked, “Let the film be released.” The comment came after a lawyer representing one of the accused in the murder case argued that the film’s release could prejudice the ongoing trial. 
 

Delhi HC seeks clarification, directs screening for petitioners

 
In light of the Supreme Court’s oral remarks, the Delhi High Court on Thursday asked advocates whether the apex court had explicitly permitted the release. “In newspapers, we saw the matter was in SC, which was refused, saying ‘let the screening go on’,” the High Court bench noted.
 
Notably, the SC’s order and the High Court’s interim directive were both issued on Wednesday. The Delhi High Court had directed the producer of Udaipur Files to arrange a private screening for those seeking a ban.
 

Film release on July 11; Delhi HC petition on communal content pending

 
The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 11. The Delhi High Court is hearing a separate petition by the Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind seeking to stop the release on grounds that the film is allegedly communally provocative.  (with inputs from PTI)

Topics :Supreme CourtDelhi High CourtBS Web ReportsKapil Sibal

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

