SC rejects plea to revoke Z+ security cover for Ambani, warns petitioner

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking the withdrawal of Z+ security cover for industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family, warning the petitioner against filing similar pleas in the future.

The bench comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Manmohan observed that the Z+ category protection extended to Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and their children, will remain in place both across India and overseas. The security expenses, as per the Court’s earlier orders, are to be borne by the Ambani family.

The petition was filed by Bikash Saha, who sought clarification on the Court’s February 2023 order that upheld earlier directions allowing security for the Ambanis. Saha had previously approached courts over the issue, including through public interest litigation (PIL) in the Tripura High Court, which had been set aside by the apex court.

Saha’s counsel argued that threat assessments should not be treated as permanent and called for periodic review. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Ambani family, strongly objected to the petition. He argued that the matter had already been decided and the petitioner had no connection to the case. “Please see the Respondents 2 to 6 in the appeal… so this gentleman has nothing to do with us,” Rohatgi told the bench. “He first filed a PIL in Tripura in regards to our security for which we get from the Government of India, for which we pay. That matter came here, the Union brought it here, the Supreme Court passed strictures saying he has no business in doing all this… After that, he filed another clarification, which was also disposed of by this Court.”

Court warns against repeated 'frivolous' pleas The bench expressed concern over the repeated filing of what it called "frivolous" and "vexatious" petitions. Justice Manmohan remarked: "What we want to understand, is the Supreme Court to decide who is to be given what security? This is something new which has popped up. New genre of jurisprudence. Is this our domain?... Who are you to decide the threat perception? Government of India will decide that, no? Tomorrow, if some mishap happens, will you take responsibility? Or will the Court take responsibility for it?"

The bench further warned against misuse of the judicial process. “No arm twisting of the Court’s process. Don’t do this, this is very serious and we are warning you. Don’t think there is a goldmine to be snatched over here and we are not here to facilitate your process.” The bench noted that the petitioner had no locus standi in the matter and recalled the Supreme Court’s earlier directions, which had already dismissed similar pleas. Despite that, Saha had “ventured to file a similar prayer time and again.” Bench upholds threat assessment The Court also rejected the argument from the applicant’s counsel that the security personnel could be better utilised for national security purposes. It held that the threat perception had been assessed by the government.